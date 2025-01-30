Utkarsh Odisha journey starts with record Rs 16.73L crore worth proposals

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha has received record-breaking investment intents worth Rs 16.73 lakh crore comprising 593 industrial projects spanning over 20 sectors with employment potential for 12.88 lakh people as the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 concluded here on on Wednesday.

As many as 145 MoUs were signed during the two days attracting commitments worth Rs 12.89 lakh crore across 16 diverse sectors. These investments are set to generate 8.94 lakh job opportunities.

Announcing the overall investment intents, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi termed Utkarsh Odisha conclave a grand success which marks a significant socioeconomic shift in the state. “The proposals received during the flagship event has surpassed the total value of investments pocketed in the previous three summits. This conclave has solidified Odisha’s position as a global investment destination,” he said.

The biennial summit had attracted investment intents worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore in 2022, Rs 4.23 lakh crore in 2018 and Rs 2.03 lakh crore in 2016.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending overwhelmingsupport for development of the state, Majhi said during the inauguration of the conclave the PM gave his guarantee (Modi Ki Guarantee) for investment in Odisha.

“The PM extended absolute support to us in making a Sammruddh Odisha by 2036 and a growth engine of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The tremendous enthusiasm among investors to place their projects in our state is a testament to the double engine-government led by PM Modi Ji,” he said.

Apart from the MoUs, 448 investment intents with a value of Rs 3.84 lakh crore were received. The mining, metals, and downstream industries emerged as the biggest attractors, followed by renewable energy, petrochemicals, infrastructure, and textiles. They have a potential to create 3.92 lakh jobs, the CM said.