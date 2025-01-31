BMC watches mosquito density explode in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The mosquito density in the capital city is at an alarmingly high level of 82 units per man per 10 hours which is well beyond the bearable limit of 40-50.

Sources in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said this was recorded during a survey in Satya Nagar area of the city in the last week of December.

An official from the BMC health wing attributed the increased density to breeding of nuisant/non-disease causing mosquitoes. The civic body would approach the health directorate for another survey covering multiple locations to get an average and more accurate figure on mosquito density in the city, he added.

Admitting that sanitation has emerged as a major issue, the health official said the clogged Daya West canal and internal drains have turned out as major mosquito breeding grounds.

Residents have been complaining about the unhygienic conditions like stagnant water and waste accumulation in and around the canal as well as other residential areas of the city which provide ideal conditions for mosquito breeding.