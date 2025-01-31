Handlooms department in Odisha to supply Karuna Silk fabrics for Holy Trinity

BHUBANESWAR: The Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts department will tie up with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to provide fabrics for the Holy Trinity made from Karuna Silk on a regular basis.

The department has plans to provide Geeta Govinda Khandua Pata prepared from Karuna silk for the Trinity.

This was announced by the department during the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025 where the department received investment intents of Rs 7,772 crore in the textiles and apparel sector during the Utkarsh Odisha.

The investment intents have been received from 36 units with the potential to create around 88,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in Odisha.

The department also signed six MoUs with key players in the sector including Shri Maa Textiles, Maa Banadurga Textiles Private Limited, Pratima Agro Spinning Mills, Tillottama Proprietors, Arundhati Badhakala, Anubhav Knitwear and Cedra Filtration during the summit.

Two MoUs were also signed between the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department and the Textile Committee and SIDBI on the occasion of the investment summit.