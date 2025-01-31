NIT-Rourkela researchers develop advanced system for wastewater treatment

ROURKELA: A research team of National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has developed an innovative system for efficiently treating industrial wastewater contaminated with persistent dyes such as Bismarck Brown R.

The team led by Prof Sujit Sen of the department of Chemical Engineering and comprising research graduate of NIT-R Madhumita Manna and former professor of IIT-Kharagpur Prof Binay Kanti Dutta, has come up with this cutting-edge wastewater treatment system by combining two advanced technologies for effective outcome. The hybrid model efficiently treats wastewater from industries like textiles and dye manufacturing which is contaminated with stubborn dyes.

The conventional treatment methods including those relying on ultraviolet light often struggle with large-scale applications, especially when separating dye particles from water. Stubborn dyes such like Bismarck Brown R are small enough to pass through microfiltration membranes of the existing methods to potentially cause significant environmental and health hazards.

But this innovative system uses a ceramic membrane coated with an industrial-waste derived Zeolite and Zinc Oxide nanocomposite. This photocatalyst can break down dye molecules when exposed to light. The model also incorporates microbubbles generated via a simple air diffuser to enhance mass transfer and improve the breakdown process. A continuous tangential flow membrane photoreactor was designed and tested using both simulated and real wastewater from a local dyeing factory.