Odisha gets Rs 4,349 crore investment intents in healthcare sector

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has received investment intents to the tune of Rs 4,349 crore in the healthcare sector during the two-day Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025.

Nine leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have shown interest to set up hospitals, pharma and biotech manufacturing units.

While Indo European Heart Hospital and Research Institute Pvt Ltd has proposed to invest Rs 1,200 crore, Indo European Research and Healthcare Pvt Ltd has been approached for a Rs 600 crore project.

Among other big investments, SUM Health Care Services has proposed to set up a 50-bed multi-speciality hospital in each district with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. Vikash Residential Institutions Pvt Ltd has submitted the proposal for a Rs 544 crore project and J-VPD Diagnostics Pvt Ltd has planned to set up a facility at an investment of Rs 500 crore.

Similarly, Gloport Photonix Innovations Pvt Ltd and Emsurg Group of Companies have proposed to invest Rs 200 crore each and Onlyhealth Pvt Ltd and Monad Life Solutions Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 100 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively.

The multi-speciality hospitals by SUM Group aimed at extending affordable and quality primary, secondary, trauma, emergency and geriatric care to people at the grassroots level. The investment would create direct employment for 900 people and indirect job opportunities for around 6,000 people.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mukesh Mahaling said Odisha is going to witness a significant boost in healthcare with several investors expressing interest to set up hospitals and pharma units in the state. “These investments will accelerate the state’s progress in modern healthcare, pharma, and biotech manufacturing, aligning with the vision of Viksit Odisha by 2036,” he said.

Health secretary S Aswathy said the state government is making significant strides in medical education with 12 functional medical colleges, and two more are in the pipeline. This apart, eight nursing colleges are operational and seven more have been planned.

Odisha is among the few states offering dialysis services at sub-divisional hospitals and populous community health centres. Plans are underway to recruit 5,000 doctors and 1,200 nurses to strengthen the healthcare workforce, she added.