RI looted of gold chain, cash at gunpoint inside office in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: In a daring daylight heist, two armed miscreants looted gold necklace and cash from Patbil revenue inspector (RI) Nirupama Naik at gunpoint inside her office within Karanjia police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

The brazen loot took place at around 12.30 pm when Naik was busy attending to her work inside her chamber in the RI office at Patbil.

Police said one of the miscreants first went to the RI office on a bike and met Naik at around 10.30 am. He sought to know about the registration process of a piece of land in the area.

The RI advised him to go to Karanjia tehsil office to get detailed information. The miscreant then came out of the RI office and went away.

Just after noon, two miscreants with their faces covered arrived at the RI office on a bike. They entered Naik’s chamber and sat in the chairs in front of her desk. One of them took out a gun and asked the RI to remove her gold necklace and hand over the cash in her bag to them.