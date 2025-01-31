Security breach as RSS chief Bhagwat’s convoy stopped by Cong activists in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a major breach of security, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s convoy was blocked by a group of National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists here on Thursday evening.

Bhagwat was on his way to Jayadev Bhawan from Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti in Mancheswar Industrial Estate when the group of student Congress members took the police by surprise and trooped onto the road. Police could be seen struggling to round up the protestors who possibly outnumbered them on the spot.

Eight student Congress activists, including NSUI state president Udit Pradhan were detained over the incident which left Odisha Police red-faced as Bhagwat is not only a Z+ category protectee but advance security liaison (ASL) drill was also added to his details last month. Home Minister Amit Shah is the only other ASL protectee.

The episode pointed at intelligence failure since Congress has been protesting against the RSS chief for his remarks that India’s true independence was achieved with the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Bhubaneswar police also appeared underprepared to tackle the situation as Bhagwat’s cavalcade was halted.

Eight Congress activists held by city police over the protest

A senior officer, however, said police had ‘intelligence inputs’ that Congress workers may launch protests during Bhagwat’s visit but the agitators were ‘in hiding’.

Bhagwat arrived in the city at around 1 pm where he was greeted by RSS functionaries. Later in the evening, he attended the memorial meeting of former Prant Sangh Chalak Shivram Mohapatra, who passed away on January 21, at Jaydev Bhawan here. It was on his way to the event that the incident took place.