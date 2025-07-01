Bridge project near Satkosia tiger reserve in Bhubaneswar sparks protests

BHUBANESWAR : In a fresh controversy, the Odisha government has floated a tender for the construction of a high-level bridge over Mahanadi river near the ecologically-sensitive Satkosia tiger reserve, drawing strong objections from environmentalists and wildlife experts.

The bridge planned to connect the Narsinghpur-Baliput PWD road to Badmul, a scenic location situated within Baisipalli wildlife sanctuary under Satkosia tiger reserve, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 131.51 crore. Both the bridge and its approach road fall within a few hundred metres of the core area of the tiger reserve.

Wildlife conservationists have flagged ecological consequences of the bridge, warning that the project could lead to irreversible damage to the fragile ecosystem. “The bridge and road will lead to a high density of vehicular traffic and generate elevated levels of noise and light pollution, which are detrimental to the behaviour and survival of wild species in the reserve,” said a wildlife expert.

Sources said, the tender has been floated without obtaining mandatory clearances from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). These statutory approvals are essential for any project in or around protected areas and tiger reserves.