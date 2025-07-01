Bridge project near Satkosia tiger reserve in Bhubaneswar sparks protests
BHUBANESWAR : In a fresh controversy, the Odisha government has floated a tender for the construction of a high-level bridge over Mahanadi river near the ecologically-sensitive Satkosia tiger reserve, drawing strong objections from environmentalists and wildlife experts.
The bridge planned to connect the Narsinghpur-Baliput PWD road to Badmul, a scenic location situated within Baisipalli wildlife sanctuary under Satkosia tiger reserve, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 131.51 crore. Both the bridge and its approach road fall within a few hundred metres of the core area of the tiger reserve.
Wildlife conservationists have flagged ecological consequences of the bridge, warning that the project could lead to irreversible damage to the fragile ecosystem. “The bridge and road will lead to a high density of vehicular traffic and generate elevated levels of noise and light pollution, which are detrimental to the behaviour and survival of wild species in the reserve,” said a wildlife expert.
Sources said, the tender has been floated without obtaining mandatory clearances from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). These statutory approvals are essential for any project in or around protected areas and tiger reserves.
The bridge is also set to cut through the Satkosia gorge sanctuary, the only site in the state, for in situ conservation and breeding of the critically endangered gharial crocodile. Known for their sensitivity to human activity, gharials are expected to be severely impacted by the vibrations from heavy vehicles, as well as the glare of lights, besides the construction-related disturbances.
Environmentalists also questioned the necessity of constructing a bridge at this specific location. They pointed out that the project does not cater to any significant commercial, industrial or highway traffic. There is already an existing bridge across Mahanadi at Siddhamula-Ekadala, located around 22 km downstream which serves the very purpose of vehicular movement.
“If the chief engineer (bridges) proceeds without statutory clearance and the project is halted midway, it will lead to a loss of public money and irreversible damage to the region’s biodiversity,” they pointed out.
Meanwhile, raising serious questions about the rationale and urgency of building a new bridge, secretary of Wildlife Society of Orissa Biswajit Mohanty, has urged the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden, deputy director general of forests (C) in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the member secretary of NTCA to intervene immediately and direct the chief engineer (bridges) to cancel the tender.