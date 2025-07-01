Odisha police guns down two Maoists in Kandhamal forest

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: Odisha Police gunned down two Maoists in Kandhamal district and seized arms and ammunition from their camp on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Manku and Chandan, both natives of neighbouring Chhattisgarh and members of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the banned CPI-Maoist outfit.

Apart from recovering the bodies of the two ultras, security forces seized a rifle, revolvers, cartridges, walkie-talkie sets, batteries and other items from the encounter site, informed Kandhamal SP Harisha BC.

The SP said acting on a tip-off about presence of Maoists in Puranjiba reserve forest within Baliguda police limits along Kandhamal-Kalahandi border, a combing operation was launched by the district voluntary force (DVF) and SOG jawans since the last two days.

“Around noon today, there was a gunfight between security forces and Maoists. The ultras opened fire on spotting the security personnel, prompting retaliation. In the ensuing exchange of fire, the two Maoists were eliminated,” he said.

Manku worked as an area committee member (ACM) in the KKBN division. Chandan was a member of the banned outfit operating in Kandhamal district. Security forces have intensified combing operation to ensure that no other Maoists are present in the area, the SP added.

Following the encounter, DGP YB Khurania congratulated the Kandhamal SP and the DVF team on the success.

Sources said with the anti-Naxal operation being intensified in Chhattisgarh, the Maoists are reportedly sneaking into the forests of Odisha. Kandhamal with its dense forests is proving to be a safe haven for the ultras. However, their activities have been curtailed due to incessant rains in the region since the last one week.

In 2024, security forces killed six Maoists and arrested another eight ultras in Odisha. Similarly, 24 Maoists laid down their arms last year.