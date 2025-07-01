Odisha: Transforming data for transformation

In the present-day world, data is growing at an unprecedented rate and has become an integral part of the daily life of people across the globe. When the data is transformed into valuable information, it can improve life, boost economies, help eradicate poverty and enhance the quality of life. The global fight against COVID-19 underscored the critical need for data as a primary tool. In India, this was evident in how big data and data analytics (BDA) enabled a coordinated response, protecting public well-being. This vision continues to shape the country’s broader digital transformation.

India echoes this vision powerfully, through the UPI stack, data flow with simplicity and strength, turning digital payments into a platform for participation. What began as a tool for instant money transfer has evolved into a gateway for inclusion, connecting citizens, businesses, banks, and government on equal footing. In India, data doesn’t just move, it moves the nation forward, one click at a time.

In Odisha, the rollout of the Subhadra scheme, in a hassle-free, transparent, and efficient manner, providing financial power to around 1.2 crore women in record time, is an exemplary case of the benefits of big data management in the state’s social registry system. Subhadra Yojana is much more than a welfare scheme; it is a foundation for data-led governance.

While providing direct financial support to women, the programme is also building a rich, real-time database capturing demographic, socio-economic, and financial details of its beneficiaries. This is more than a registry, it is a dynamic map for convergence, inclusion, and transformation, one that holds the promise of turning aspiration into action and policy into progress.