Baitarani river breaches danger mark

JAJPUR: Flood scare gripped several low-lying areas in Jajpur on Tuesday after the water level of Baitarani river breached the danger mark due to incessant rainfall triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

On the day, Baitarani was flowing at 18.25 metre against the danger mark 17.83 metre near Akhuapada village of the district.

Sources said following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, water level of Baitarani river has registered a sharp increase sparking flood fear in many panchayats of Dasarathapur, Korei, Binjharpur and Jajpur blocks.

The district administration is monitoring the situation and has directed field-level officials to remain alert. Jajpur collector P Anvesha Reddy said the local administration of Dasarathpur, Binjharpur and Bari blocks has been directed to remain prepared prepared and take necessary steps to meet any exigency.