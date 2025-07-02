Balasore flood situation remains grim, villagers allege poor relief distribution

BALASORE: Flood situation continued to be critical in Balasore district as Subarnarekha continued to flow above the danger level, while Jalaka showed signs of falling on Tuesday. Flood-affected villagers complained of poor relief distribution by the administration.

Though district officials evacuated residents from flood-prone areas, people in several low-lying villages chose to stay back. In Baliapal block, floodwaters entered homes of people in Pontei, Bishnupur, Rashalpur, Jamkunda, Kulhachada, Ikidpal, and Bada Talapada villages.

In other parts, including Bhograi, Jaleswar, and Jaleswar Municipality, the situation remains critical as the Subarnarekha river water level reached 10.47 metre against the danger mark of 10.36 metre.

Jalaka river began to recede, flowing at 6.48 metre, below the danger mark of 6.50 metre but floodwater continued to inundate 10 low-lying villages due to inadequate drainage infrastructure.

Poor canal systems prevented effective discharge of floodwater into the sea, worsening the situation. Major roads in these villages remain submerged, disrupting daily life and hindering access to Basta town. Vast stretches of farmland are also submerged, with authorities estimating it may take several more days for the water to fully recede.

Villagers complained of inadequate relief. “Officials distributed only 500 gram of chuda and 100 gram of sugar per family. How can a family survive for three to four days on such a provision?” villagers alleged.

They also alleged that while cooked food is being prepared for distribution, it rarely reaches the severely affected areas. Due to this, many choose to stay in their submerged homes rather than relocate to shelters.

Residents further claimed that no officers or local leaders had visited them in three days. The further stated that vegetable crops had been destroyed near the Subarnarekha river, but no assessment has been carried out.

District emergency officer Saikrushna Jena said the situation is being closely monitored. “Though water in the Jalaka river is receding, Subarnarekha remains above the danger level at Rajghat,” he said.

The administration has evacuated 3,656 persons from 53 gram panchayats in Basta, Jaleswar, Baliapal, Bhograi, Remuna, and Balasore Sadar blocks, as well as Jaleswar Municipality. Fourteen shelters and an equal number of free kitchens have been set up, while relief materials, including cooked food and dry rations, have been distributed to 1,975 people. A total of six ODRAF teams and 12 fire service units have been deployed, Jena added.