Heavy rains hit life in Koraput district

JEYPORE: Heavy rains over the past 24 hours disrupted normal life in Jeypore and other parts of Koraput district on Tuesday.

In Jeypore town, the incessant rain led to waterlogging in low-lying areas of Jayanagar, Parabeda, Power House and Irrigation Colony. Vehicular movement and daily activities came to a halt due to the flooding. The Jeypore-Borigumma stretch of the highway saw a sharp decline in traffic due to waterlogging at multiple locations.

In Deoghat section between Koraput and Jeypore, heavy rain and dense fog worsened road conditions. Traffic on NH-26 connecting Visakhapatnam and Raipur was significantly affected, leaving many trucks stranded.

Communication on roads connecting block headquarters of Dasmantpur, Boipariguda, Kotpad, Lamtaput, Laxmipur, Koraput, Nandapur and Pottangi was also badly affected. The Jeypore-Umerkote road was blocked near Dabugaon as rainwater flowed over a low-lying bridge, forcing commuters to take a detour via Maidalpur.

Sources said water levels of major rivers and their tributaries, including Indravati, Kolab, Patali, Janhara, Sapatadhara and Saberi, have risen significantly due to the heavy rainfall.

Power supply was also disrupted in several rural areas under Jeypore block, particularly due to damage to transformers at Randapali substation.