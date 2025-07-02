‘Land lord’ Bagh arrested by Vigilance in DA case

BHUBANESWAR/ BHAWANIPATNA : Vigilance on Tuesday arrested joint director in the directorate of Soil Conservation and Watershed Development Dayanidhi Bagh for allegedly amassing assets worth several crores disproportionate to his known sources of income.

On Monday, the anti-corruption agency raided multiple property linked to Bagh during which he was found to be in possession of 84 acre land and assets worth crores.

The land includes a farmhouse on over 40 acre land with drip irrigation facility and agricultural equipment worth Rs 1 crore in Bijaraguda, another farmhouse over 6 acre land amounting to Rs 46.12 lakh at Phatakote, a 27 acre land in Nabarangpur and 11 acre land on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district.

A 3BHK flat measuring 1,450 sq ft at Gothapatna area in the capital city, one building in Chandrasekharpur Housing Board Colony, an under-construction building spread over 3,000 sq ft and a shopping complex consisting of five shops in Nabarangpur town were also among the assets that were found in possession of Bagh and his family.

Besides, the Vigilance also traced Bagh’s bank deposits amounting to Rs 58.41 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 312 gm and household articles worth Rs 9 lakh.

“The accused will be produced in the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance Bhawanipatna,” officials said.