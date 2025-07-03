Fire in DHH, none injured

MALKANGIRI : A fire broke out at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Malkangiri on Wednesday. The patients were moved out to safety and there was no report of any injury or fatalities.

However, the fire left properties worth lakhs of rupees gutted. The incident occured in the out patient department (OPD) of Ophthalmology department and was reportedly caused due to short circuit in the air-conditioning system of the ward.

A plume of smoke and flames leapt out from the ward, seeing which authorities promptly informed the fire services. Before they reached the site, automatic water sprinkler detected the fire and suppressed it, minimising the damage.