NHRC seeks report from chief secretary on lawyer torture

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday took cognisance of a serious complaint alleging police brutality and illegal detention of Purusottam Das, member of Balasore Bar Association, and sought an urgent report from the state government.

Acting on a complaint filed by advocate Prasanna Kumar Nanda and general secretary of the All Odisha Lawyers’ Association (AOLA), the Commission has directed the chief secretary of Odisha to examine the matter and submit a detailed report within 15 days.

According to the complaint, on June 6, 70-year-old Das was allegedly abused and physically manhandled by Shamal Kalyanrao Bhagat, a probationary IAS officer. Matters escalated further when, on June 9, Das was reportedly detained by police, tortured, and coerced into giving a false confession.

He was later arrested on June 10 on what the AOLA claims were fabricated charges.

Taking the matter seriously, NHRC member Justice BR Sarangi observed that the allegations amount to “serious violations of human rights” and merit immediate attention. “The registry is directed to send a copy of the complaint to the chief secretary of Odisha to examine the matter and submit a report expeditiously within 15 days,” Justice Sarangi ordered.