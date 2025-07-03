OAS officers on mass leave as BJP leader allegedly involved in assault on BMC official

BHUBANESWAR: Terming the recent assault on BMC Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo a direct attack on the dignity and sanctity of public service in the state, the Odisha Administrative Service Association (OASA) has given a three-day ultimatum to the government to arrest BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan. The state civil service body alleges that Pradhan is the kingpin behind the incident.
Though the Association had earlier decided to defer its ‘mass leave’ protest over the matter, following assurance from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi that stern action would be taken against those involved in the crime, OASA has now issued a firm stance.
It stated, “Considering the widespread discontentment of all the members of the Association working across the state, it has been decided that all OAS officers will continue to be on leave until all their non-negotiable demands are met.”
The demands of OASA include the immediate arrest of the prime accused and alleged kingpin Jagannath Pradhan, who is reported to be behind the attack.
The Association also demanded provision of adequate security for all field-level executive officers including Tahsildars, Sub-Collectors, BDOs, and Executive Officers to ensure their safety while discharging official duties.
Additionally, it urged the government to publicly condemn the incident, acknowledging the gravity of the attack and affirming its commitment to protect government officers.
“We remain hopeful that the government treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and initiate appropriate action at the earliest to ensure that the dignity of the officers at the workplace is restored and protected,” the Association stated in a memorandum to the Chief Minister.
Association president Jyoti Ranjan Mishra, however, said that OAS officers will continue to discharge their duties in flood-affected areas.
Association officials also said the attack on Sahoo, an officer in OAS (SAG) rank, is a stark reminder of the risks and vulnerabilities faced by their members in the line of duty.
“The incident that happened in broad daylight is not only an assault on an individual officer but a direct attack on the dignity and sanctity of public service in the state,” it stated.
Sahoo was allegedly attacked by a group of individuals believed to be BJP members and supporters of Jagannath Pradhan during a grievance hearing of BMC at its headquarters on Monday morning. The officer was allegedly kicked, punched and dragged out of the office by the group in full public view.
Police have already arrested five persons, including BJP corporator from Ward Number 29 in Bhubaneswar, Jeevan Rout, in connection with the incident.
The OAS and ORS officers protesting over the matter at the district level are on mass leave. The stir has led to disruption of key services in more than two dozen districts for the last three days.