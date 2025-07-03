Urban design hub plan to transform cities in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rapid urban transformation driven by booming real-estate sector, the Odisha government has decided to set up an urban design hub to develop design standards, city-specific reforms and high-impact projects tailored for diverse city typologies.

The dedicated unit to be named Odisha Urban Design Hub (OUDH) will function under the Housing and Urban Development department and drive a structured, design-led approach to urban growth across the state.

The OUDH will play a central role in developing the existing and upcoming cities by bringing together expertise in urban design, planning, infrastructure, municipal finance, data analysis, and community engagement. It will develop a comprehensive framework for shaping cities that are both functional and liveable.

The state has witnessed urban expansion in recent years, particularly in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur. While the earlier focus was on infrastructure upgrade, affordable housing and smart city initiatives, the current push will be towards a more cohesive and design-oriented urban strategy for future growth.

A senior officer of the department said, Odisha is known for its architectural legacy that reflects the state’s cultural and historical depth. “The hub will act as the backbone of Odisha’s next-generation urban planning and design strategies. It will bring in aesthetics, inclusivity, sustainability, and livability into city spaces beyond infrastructure,” he said.

In the Budget 2025-26, the state government has already announced plans to establish a metropolitan development region of 7,000 sq km encompassing Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Jatni, Cuttack, Paradip and Puri. It will be developed into an integrated economic corridor, with a strong focus on logistics, tourism, and education.

While an outlay of `408 crore has been for the ‘Samruddha Sahara’ scheme, `200 crore has been allocated for the ‘New City Development’ scheme in Bhubaneswar and `1,100 crore under Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikas Yojana (MSBY) for construction of civic amenities across all cities for creation of revenue generating infrastructures.