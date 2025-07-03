Woman files complaint against eve-teasers, attacked

BERHAMPUR: A 40-year-old woman and her cousin brother were allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by a group of miscreants near Telugu Nuagaon, hours after she lodged a complaint against eve-teasers with Ganjam Town police on Tuesday.

Police said the woman, Rinki Behera of Telugu Nuagaon, and her cousin Bhima Tarei (43) of Agasti Nuagaon suffered grievous injuries in the attack and are battling for their lives in hospital.

Sources said on Tuesday evening, Rinki reached Ganjam Town police station and lodged a complaint alleging that a group of youths regularly harassed her and other women and girls at Telugu Nuagaon.

After filing the complaint, she decided to stay in Ganjam town since it was already dark and no transport facility was available to her village. She asked Bhima to come pick her up from Ganjam town and waited for her cousin to arrive.