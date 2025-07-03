Woman files complaint against eve-teasers, attacked

BERHAMPUR: A 40-year-old woman and her cousin brother were allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by a group of miscreants near Telugu Nuagaon, hours after she lodged a complaint against eve-teasers with Ganjam Town police on Tuesday.
Police said the woman, Rinki Behera of Telugu Nuagaon, and her cousin Bhima Tarei (43) of Agasti Nuagaon suffered grievous injuries in the attack and are battling for their lives in hospital.
Sources said on Tuesday evening, Rinki reached Ganjam Town police station and lodged a complaint alleging that a group of youths regularly harassed her and other women and girls at Telugu Nuagaon.
After filing the complaint, she decided to stay in Ganjam town since it was already dark and no transport facility was available to her village. She asked Bhima to come pick her up from Ganjam town and waited for her cousin to arrive.
Later in the night, Bhima reached Ganjam on his motorcycle and the duo returned to Telugu Nuagaon. When they were about to enter the village, a group of miscreants suddenly attacked them with sharp weapons and fled the scene.
The duo suffered serious injuries in the attack. On hearing their screams, villagers reached the spot and found Rinki and Bhima lying on the ground with deep cut wounds on their bodies.
They were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. Later, Bhima was shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar after his condition deteriorated. Sources said condition of both Rinki and Bhima is critical.
After receiving information about the incident, Ganjam Town police reached Telugu Nuagaon and started investigation. A police officer said efforts are underway to identify the miscreants involved in the attack. Police are conducting searches to apprehend the assailants.
On Wednesday, tension flared up in Telugu Nuagaon and Agasti Nuagaon as residents of both the villages threatened to resort to agitation demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.