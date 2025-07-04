Deluge hits Nabarangpur district, disrupts road communication

UMERKOTE: Heavy rains over the past 48 hours disrupted normal life in Nabarangpur, cutting off road communication at various places in the district.

Due to the downpour, a bridge was reportedly washed away near Jatabal village between Papdahandi and Dabugaon forcing commuters to take a detour via Mokia and Maidalpur. Similarly, a low-lying bridge near Dhodra village suffered damage in the rain, disrupting communication between Umerkote and Nabarangpur from Wednesday evening. Sources said commuters are now forced to travel an extra 30 km to reach Nabarangpur from Umerkote.

The incessant rain also led to waterlogging in low-lying areas of Kosagumuda, Dabugaon and some parts of Jharigaon block. The Papdahandi-Umerkote highway saw a sharp decline in traffic due to waterlogging at multiple locations.

Communication on roads connecting interior pockets of Chandahandi, Jharigaon, Umerkote and Raighar blocks was also affected due to the rains.

Power supply was disrupted in many areas of the district as strong winds accompanying the rains uprooted trees and electricity poles besides damaging transformers. The heavy showers have also led to increase in the water level of Bhaskel and Turi rivers.

Nabarangpur collector Subhankar Mohapatra said steps are being taken to repair the damage to road infrastructure caused by the rains.