Deputy CM Pravati Parida surveys flood damage, directs prompt relief distribution

Sources said Parida visited Baunsamunha village under Kumbirgadi panchayat in Bhograi on a boat and met the flood-affected people. The affected villagers reportedly aired their grievances like delay in provision of relief items and lack of access to clean water.

Later, the deputy CM conducted a review meeting with district officials and took stock of the ongoing relief distribution work, supply of drinking water and provision of medicines to the flood-affected people. The officials informed Parida that the flood situation in some areas is still grim as floodwater is yet to recede.

Parida directed the collector to expedite relief distribution in the affected areas. Relief materials should be immediately supplied to panchayats like Kumbhirgadi, Aruhaburti, Putina, Kusuda and Kharidpimpal in Bhograi and Bishnupur, Kulhachada, Pontei, Badatalapada and Palia in Baliapal which are completely cut-off, she said.

Sources said many panchayats continue to remain submerged as floodwater of Subarnarekha river is yet to recede. The flood-affected villagers are depending on boats to reach Bhograi town for their essential needs.

So far, the flood has claimed three lives, one each in Basta, Baliapal and Balasore Sadar blocks. District emergency officer Saikrushna Jena said a physically-challenged man, Bikram Behera (50) of Manikham village in Balasore Sadar, went missing while going to the local market on Sunday. His body was recovered from a canal on Monday. It is believed that Behera was swept away by the floodwater.

Similarly, one Shatrughna Bindhani (53) of Kalanda village under Basta block was swept away by the flood while crossing Pejagala bridge on Monday. His body was later recovered by ODRAF personnel. Rakesh Si (32) of Bishnupur in Baliapal was on way to Jamkunda to procure ration when he fell off a bridge and was swept away by the floodwater on Monday. His body was also recovered on Tuesday, Jena added.