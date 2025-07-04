Engineer with assets worth crores faces Vigilance raid

JHARSUGUDA: Vigilance on Thursday raided the properties of Dileswar Majhi, an assistant executive engineer posted in Titlagarh R&B sub-division in Balangir district for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Basing on allegations that Majhi indulged in large-scale financial irregularities in road and building works during 2023-24 in Titlagarh and Patnagarh R&B sub-divisions, the anti-corruption agency carried out searches at six locations. During the raids, he was found in possession of two double storeyed buildings in Sambalpur and Brajrajnagar, two other buildings in Lahandapur, Jharsuguda, nine high value plots in Sambalpur, Brajarajnagar, Badmal (Jharsuguda) and the outskirts of Sambalpur.

Besides, gold weighing 300 gm, Rs 6.57 lakh in cash, bank/insurance deposits to the tune of over Rs 49.45 lakh, household articles worth Rs 16.2 lakh, one car and two two-wheelers were also found.

Authorities are carrying out detailed measurement and valuation of the assets, with initial findings suggesting possible undervaluation of land during registration. Vigilance has registered two cases for misappropriation of Rs 62.46 lakh and Rs 39 lakh respectively. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the disproportionate assets.