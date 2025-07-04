Flash floods kill two as heavy rains lash Sundargarh district

ROURKELA: At least two persons were swept away in flash floods as intermittent heavy rains for the past one week wreaked havoc in Sundargarh district.

Following torrential rain on Tuesday, one Ishak Kandulna (45) of Bargaon was swept away in flash flood while crossing a swelling nullah in Jhantalbud area. His body was found on Thursday.

Similarly, Deophil Dungdung (37) of Pamra village went missing in the swelling Safei nullah within Bargaon police limits on Tuesday. He was reportedly fishing in the nullah when he was swept away by the strong currents. Dungdung’s body was recovered on Wednesday. Bargaon block reported 74.2 mm rainfall on Tuesday.

Sources said due to the rains, most of the areas in Sundargarh town are facing waterlogging due to faulty drainage system.

The situation at Minnat Nagar in Ward-15 turned grim on Thursday morning with storm water entering houses.

Former councillor of Sundargarh municipality HS Sarangi said residents of Minnat Nagar and Dengiwadi in Ward-15, Rangadhipa of Ward-10, Aranyanagar of Ward-8, Musakani of Ward-17 along with many pockets of Wards 1, 2 and 3 are facing waterlogging. A couple of mud houses in Ward-2 also reportedly suffered damage.

Sources claimed nearly two dozen mud houses in Gurundia model village have been damaged in the rains. Gurundia is an adopted village of Sundargarh MP and Union Minister Jual Oram.

Gurundia tehsildar Sukanta Nayak said reports of partial damage to two mud houses at Joraloi village and one at Gurundia were received on Wednesday. The affected households were provided polythene sheets. They would also be provided compensation.

Many parts of Rourkela city are also facing waterlogging as water level in Brahmani river keeps on fluctuating menacingly due to release of floodwater from Mandira dam.