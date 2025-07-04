IG Drones gets patent for India’s first indigenous defence drone simulator

BHUBANESWAR: In a huge achievement, IG Drones has been granted the patent for the country’s first indigenous defence drone simulator. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the simulator at the Defence Expo-2022.

Conceptualised, designed, developed, and manufactured in the country, this next-generation simulator provides high-fidelity, realistic training for the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and paramilitary forces.

With this patent, IG Drones becomes the first Indian company to secure intellectual property rights for a drone simulator platform, a field previously dominated by foreign defence contractors.

CEO and founder Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya said with unique features and ability to simulate complex combat environments, including GPS-denied zones and coordinated multi-drone missions, the simulator allows soldiers to hone critical drone warfare skills in high-risk settings.

“This new-age military tool stands as a proud testament to Bharatiya innovation and engineering as it showcases the strength and determination of our intellect and industry,” he said. Built on advanced AI frameworks, state-of-the-art engines, and realtime terrain dynamics, the simulator serves as a strategic force multiplier. It eliminates dependence on foreign technologies and offers a secure, cost-effective alternative for India’s defence doctrine.

Senior vice-president at IG Drones Major General RC Padhi (Retd) said this simulator represents a new chapter in India’s defence preparedness. “By providing our armed forces with a fully indigenous, cutting-edge simulation platform, we are ensuring that they are battle-ready for next-generation warfare. This patent is a proud validation of Indian engineering and our commitment to strengthen national defence through innovation,” he said.

Founded by five Odia startup entrepreneurs and headquartered at Noida, IG Drones has already built a solid reputation as a trusted partner of the Indian armed forces. It had played a key role in Operation Sindoor, when it deployed a range of indigenously manufactured vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), first person view (FPV) and kamikaze drones for strategic surveillance, terrain mapping, and precision strikes.