PM Modi gifts Cuttack’s silver filigree purse to Ghana’s First Lady

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a handcrafted silver filigree purse from Cuttack to First Lady of Ghana Lordina Mahama during his visit to the country.

Meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans, it features delicate floral and vine motifs formed from fine silver wires, combining airy lightness with durability and elegance. Traditionally used in jewellery, Cuttack’s filigree now adorns modern accessories like this purse, blending heritage with contemporary style.

PM Modi arrived in Accra on Wednesday on a state visit to Ghana and was conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’, the country’s national honour, by Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan thanked the Prime Minister and said in a post on X, “The presentation of a silver filigree work purse to the spouse of the President of Ghana is a remarkable tribute to the centuries-old Tarakasi tradition of Cuttack. Such gestures bring international recognition to Odisha’s timeless traditions and reaffirm our collective pride in Odia Asmita.” Last month, PM Modi had gifted a silver filigree clutch to Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada, during his visit to attend the G7 Summit.