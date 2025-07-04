Sabari Bhavan to preserve tribal pride, says CM Mohan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday sought whole-hearted participation of tribal communities in the state to achieve the goal of Viksit Odisha by 2036.

Inaugurating the Sabari Sanskrutika Bhavan, a centre for short-term stay and cultural activities for the people of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts, at IRC Village here, the chief minister said the government has prepared a vision document which envisages Viksit Odisha through all-round development, holistic growth and tribal empowerment.

Exuding confidence that state’s 24 per cent tribal population will play a crucial role in the onward journey, Majhi said 36 specific programmes have been outlined under the initiative ‘36 for 36’ to achieve the goal by 2036 when Odisha will celebrate its 100 years of formation.

“The state government, having completed a successful year, is continuing its efforts with renewed vigour and commitment. In the coming days, the development journey will gain further momentum,” he added.

Majhi said the government is committed to ensure balanced development of the state. The Sabari Bhavan will symbolise the pride of the people of Odisha and serve as an inspiration for the new generation, he said.