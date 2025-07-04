State seeks central support to set up Science City in capital

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Science and Technology Krushna Chandra Patra on Thursday urged the central government for financial assistance to establish a state-of-the-art Science City in Bhubaneswar.

Patra met Union minister of state for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh in New Delhi and said the state government is ready provide 100 acres of land for the Science City, which will be aimed at fostering scientific curiosity, innovation, and education, especially among youth. “We believe central support will be instrumental in realising this vision,” said Patra in a proposal, which he submitted to Singh.

The proposed Science City is envisioned as an interactive hub featuring modern exhibits, immersive learning spaces, and research facilities.

Singh welcomed the initiative and assured that officials from the Centre would discuss modalities to move forward. He also suggested strengthening Odisha’s existing scientific infrastructure, including CSIR laboratories and space research centres, to complement the proposed new initiatives.

Apart from the Science City, Patra submitted several other proposals, including the setting up of an Astronomy Observatory, a Bay of Bengal Coastal Observatory under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, an Intellectual Property and Patent Facilitation Centre and projects under the department of biotechnology. He also sought support for proposals under the National Council for Science Museums and Ministry of Culture.

Singh advised the delegation to explore partnerships under the central government’s Bio-E3 policy by setting up a Bio E-Cell in the state. He also emphasised Odisha’s natural advantages-particularly in the coastal and mineral sectors and suggested they could be effectively harnessed under national missions like the Deep Ocean Mission for broader public benefit.