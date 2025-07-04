Union Minister Pradhan sets target of planting 10 lakh saplings in Angul

ANGUL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday asked officials to set a target of planting 10 lakh saplings annually for the next 10 years during his visit to Talcher.

Taking part in plantation at Handidhuan and Gopal Prasad in Talcher as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, Pradhan said the initiative is a dedication to future generation. He informed that so far 7.5 lakh saplings have been planted this year and by September it will reach 10 lakh.

He said, Angul district is highly polluted and called upon people from all walks of life to plant trees and take its proper care. He emphasised the need for environmental protection and help Talcher and Angul achieve greenery.

Earlier on the day, Pradhan visited Handidhua UP school where he studied from class 1-5. Recalling his childhood, he said, “Such schools not only help children grow but also build their personality and help in nation building. The self-confidence among the Handidhuan school students will flourish till 2047.”

He interacted with teachers and students and inquired about issues of students and the school and inaugurated a smart classroom, dining hall, and other buildings worth Rs 1.37 crore sanctioned by central and state governments.

He also addressed a meeting at Chhendipada, highlighting achievements of the BJP governments in providing basic amenities to people.

Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pani and others accompanied him.