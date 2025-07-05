Bahuda Yatra in Puri likely to be rain-soaked, IMD predicts widespread showers across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Bahuda Yatra of the holy Trinity in Puri is likely to be rain-drenched with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting widespread showers across the state on Saturday.

The weather forcaster on Friday said rainfall activity is expected to intensify in most places of Odisha, under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over northern parts of West Bengal and nearby regions.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre’s director Manorama Mohanty said, “Puri may receive light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers on Saturday. As southwest monsoon is active, parts of the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next three days.”

However, officials said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the devotees do not face any inconvenience due to rains in Puri during Bahuda Yatra. “Desilting of drains has been carried out and pumps kept on standby for dewatering if there is waterlogging due to the rains,” said a senior officer.