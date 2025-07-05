BJD demands judicial probe into Rath Yatra ‘mess’, stampede deaths

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Friday demanded a judicial probe, monitored by a sitting judge of the Orissa High Court, into the mismanagement of Rath Yatra which led to the stampede near Gundicha temple and death of three devotees on June 29.

In a memorandum submitted to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, a delegation of senior party leaders said the administrative inquiry ordered by development commissioner Anu Garg was grossly inadequate and not commensurate with the seriousness of the tragedy.

They alleged that the Rath Yatra this year was marked by gross mismanagement in conduct of rituals as a result of which Nandighosha, the chariot of Lord Jagannath, could not be pulled till 7.45 pm.

The BJD leaders also demanded constitution of the managing committee of Shree Jagannath temple without further delay. “The temple has been functioning without the statutory managing committee (MC) for the past eight months, disrupting key administrative and policy decisions. As mandated under the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1954, the MC is crucial for approving matters related to rituals, finance and temple management. Its absence has led to the mess and chaos,” they said.

They also brought to the Governor’s notice the severe traffic and crowd mismanagement during Rath Yatra and alleged that distribution of over 10,000 cordon passes by the ruling BJP to its supporters was the major cause behind the disruption. They urged the Governor to personally intervene and ensure that the remaining rituals of Rath Yatra are conducted smoothly.