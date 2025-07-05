Family anxiously awaits safe return of Odisha man abducted by Al-Qaeda linked terror group in West Africa’s Mali

BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped Samarjhola village under Hinjili police limits in Ganjam district following the report that P Venkataraman of the area was among the three Indians abducted by a terror group linked to Al-Qaeda in West Africa’s Mali.
Venkataraman (28) was employed by Blue Star and had been working at the Diamond Cement Company in western Mali for the past six months.
He was in regular contact with his family until they received a call from the company authorities about his alleged arrest. Soon after, the family learned that he had been kidnapped by some terrorists.
His mother P Narasama (50) said she had last spoken to him on June 30. “There is no communication from him thereafter. His phone number is unreachable now. We are worried after knowing that he has been abducted by a terrorist outfit. We have filed a report with Hinjilicut police station seeking his safe return,” she said.
On July 3, Narasama had received a call from her son's employer, who informed that he was under police custody. But later they came to know through social media about his abduction. Receiving the information, relatives of Venkataraman have reached his home in Samarjhola. All are anxiously waiting and praying for his safe return.
They have appealed the government to rescue him from the clutches of the terrorists.
Confirming it, Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra said the family has reported and further investigation is on.
“But prima-facie, the crime scene is beyond our jurisdiction. However, I am in touch with the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA),” said Patra.
On July 1, armed militants affiliated with Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group, launched an attack on the Diamond Cement factory and abducted three Indian workers, including Venkataraman.
The identities of the other two abductees have not yet been officially disclosed. The abduction has devastated Venkataraman’s family, prompting them to appeal to both the Odisha government and the Centre for immediate diplomatic and security measures to secure his release.
The MEA has condemned the incident and assured that all diplomatic and security channels are being utilised to rescue the hostages.
An MEA spokesperson stated that the Indian government remains in close coordination with Malian authorities and has urged them to act swiftly to locate the abductees and rescue them.
Meanwhile, a team of administrative officials led by tehsildar Tapan Mohapatra visited the Venkataraman’s family members at Samarjhola and assured them that actions are being taken for his rescue and safe return to Odisha.