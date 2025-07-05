Five lakh depositors to get back chit fund money in three-four months: Odisha BJP president Samal

BHUBANESWAR: State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Friday announced that around five lakh depositors in chit fund companies will get refund within the next three to four months.

Addressing a media conference here, Samal said after forming the government in the state, the BJP has started preparing a list of all eligible depositors who were duped by chit fund companies. Within just one year, 1,26,137 depositors have already got back their money, he said.

Thanking Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for fulfilling another major promise of the BJP, Samal said, “The state government has prepared a list of depositors who lost their money in chit fund companies. However, the list is not final and the government will continue updating it. People whose names are not in the list can also apply for the refund by showing even a small piece of paper regarding their investment,” he said.

Samal came down heavily on the previous BJD government over alleged involvement of many ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders in the chit fund scam. A Commission of Inquiry was constituted and corpus fund was formed after intervention of the Supreme Court, but the government of the time did not act on it, he said.

“The common people had invested in chit fund companies because of their trust in the previous government. But the BJD leaders cheated the people. They had lost all hope of getting back their money. However, the BJP government is committed to refund money to all affected depositors as per the promise made in the party manifesto,” Samal asserted.