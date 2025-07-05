Kharif crop programme on recast agriculture land finalised in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: The district agriculture strategy committee (DASC) meeting was held at Sundargarh town on Friday to finalise the cropping programme for kharif season 2025.

The meeting assumed significance as the DASC endorsed recasting of total farmland in Sundargarh to 3,02,690 hectare (ha) from previous 3,12,930 ha by the state government. After the recasting, about 10,240 ha of agriculture land consumed for mining, industrial and development works, have been permanently removed from consideration.

The meeting approved paddy cultivation on 1,98,120 ha and non-paddy crops on remaining 1,04,570 ha. Among the non-paddy crops, 11,630 ha have been earmarked for maize and 1,300 ha for Jowar and Bajra farming. Ragi millet and small millets have been programmed for 13,050 ha, while 30,970 ha will be covered with cultivation of pulses.

Similarly, 13,470 ha have been targeted for oilseeds, mesta and sunhemp for 380 ha and vegetable farming over 28,710 ha. Spices have been programmed for 4,980 ha, while sugarcane and fodder will be cultivated on 80 ha.

In total, 1,49,599 ha have been targeted to be covered with irrigation water through five medium irrigation projects, 29 mega lift irrigation projects, 874 minor irrigation and check-dam projects, 10,431 river lift, micro river lift and cluster bore well projects of OLIC along with various projects of OAIC besides private lift irrigation and dug well projects.

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) of Sundargarh LB Mallick said quality seeds of desired varieties are the primary input for higher crop production. The DASC finalised the target for supply of 17,320 quintal of paddy seeds and 2,395.25 quintal of non-paddy seeds.

The CDAO further informed that to help boost crop production, about 22,100 tonne of different chemical fertiliser have been programmed for distribution in the kharif season 2025 through registered dealers and 68 cooperative agencies.