Odisha government slaps Rs 1,902 crore penalty on Tata Steel for mining shortfall

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has issued a demand notice of Rs 1,902.72 crore on Tata Steel Limited for alleged shortfall in dispatch of minerals from the company’s Sukinda chromite block.

The demand includes the sale value of shortfall quantity and appropriation of performance security. The block located in Jajpur district is one of the largest chromite mines in the country.

Sources said the office of the deputy director of mines, Jajpur, issued the demand notice on Thursday in connection with revised assessment of shortfall in dispatch of minerals from the company’s Sukinda mines for the fourth year in terms of Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA) covering the period from July 23, 2023 to July 22, 2024 in alleged violation of Rule 12A of the Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydrocarbon Energy Minerals) Concession Rules, 2016.