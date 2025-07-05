Odisha seeks WII help after FAC’s Puri airport poser

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday said the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has been approached to formulate a site-specific wildlife conservation plan for the proposed airport at Puri after the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) flagged ecological concerns.

The Commerce and Transport department said the airport project is on track. “The Zoological Survey of India’s regional office in Gopalpur is already conducting a study, which will include the airport’s likely impact on dolphins and migratory birds. As advised by the FAC, a site-specific wildlife conservation plan is being formulated in collaboration with WII for mitigation measures,” it said.

The FAC had recently deferred its clearance on forest land diversion raising concerns over potential ecological damage to critical wildlife habitats. It had advised the state government to consult WII and seek its recommendations on the possible threat to Olive Ridley turtles, Irrawaddy dolphins and lakhs of migratory birds that frequent the Chilika lake area.

Since over 13,000 trees, mostly casuarina, acacia and cashew are expected to be felled for the airport, the FAC had also asked the state to justify the ecological cost of clearing the forest land and provide a mitigation plan for climate eventualities, especially when Odisha is a cyclone-prone state.