Odisha's Nuapada organises country’s largest cleanliness-cum-plantation drive

NUAPADA: In a remarkable display of community-driven environmental action, Nuapada district organised one of the country’s largest cleanliness-cum-plantation drives in its commitment to sustainability and plastic-free living on Tuesday.

The two-hour campaign, conducted across 3,214 locations during a two hour window, saw participation of over 1.42 lakh people, making it a landmark event in India’s ongoing efforts to eliminate single-use plastic.

Led by collector Madhusudan Das, the district tackled over 3,200 garbage vulnerable points, collected 32.52 tonnes of plastic waste and planted more than 1.02 lakh saplings.

The initiative was part of a month-long campaign following Nuapada’s recognition as the first district in Odisha and sixth in India to be declared single-use plastic (SUP) free. It achieved this milestone on World Environment Day earlier this year.