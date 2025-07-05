Puri administration on toes for smooth Bahuda Yatra

PURI: In the eye of a storm over loss of three lives in a stampede near the Gundicha temple, the Puri administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure an incident-free Bahuda Yatra of the Trinity on Saturday.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Friday held discussions with Daita and other servitors at Gundicha temple to ensure timely conduct of all rituals and to make the return car festival an incident-free event. The minister visited the integrated command and control centre and said the newly-introduced AI-powered digital surveillance system has been working effectively to manage the crowd.

Speaking to mediapersons, Harichandan said human error led to the stampede that claimed three lives after chariot-pulling on the second day of Rath Yatra. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the remaining rituals of the Trinity would be conducted smoothly, he added.

Earlier, after the ‘Herapanchami’ ritual, the three chariots were skillfully maneuvered by police personnel and devotees from the entry gate of Gundicha temple and parked on Saradhabali in front of Nakachanadwar facing the main temple. This exercise is known as the ‘Dakshina Moda’.