Roof collapse in Cuttack raises alarm over unsafe buildings, civic body yet to act

CUTTACK: A woman and her family had a narrow escape on Thursday evening after a portion of the roof of their old house collapsed in Ranihat’s Mali Sahi.

This is not an isolated incident. A series of such occurrences in recent years has exposed a growing crisis in the millennium city, which is dotted with numerous unsafe buildings, both private and government-owned.

Despite repeated warnings and accidents, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is yet to take concrete action. Several private buildings in Pension Lane, Nimchouri, Buxi Bazar, Jhanjir Mangala, Bhandari Sahi near Firingi Bazar and Choudhury Bazar have been flagged as unsafe.

Government structures, including Ravenshaw Girls’ High School, Mission School, Badambadi CESU Colony, Municipality Colony in Jobra, Railway Quarters at Pareswar Sahi and the old building of the Cuttack Municipality office have also been declared dangerous but remain standing.