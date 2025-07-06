Dalmia Bharat felicitates four rath craftsmen

BHUBANESWAR: Recognising the craftsmanship of traditional carpenters in chariot-making, cement manufacturer Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) has honoured four craftsmen with ‘DSP Expert Rath Shilpakar Samman’ at Rath Yatra in Puri.

The DBL felicitated - Raghunath Subudhi, Ramesh Mohapatra, Babana Maharana and Kartik Bhoi - for their exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to the sacred tradition of chariot-making.

As part of the fourth edition of the ‘DSP Expert Rath Shilpkar Samman’, launched in 2022 under ‘Saluting the Expert’ initiative, the awardees were selected by a jury of veteran craftsmen and cultural experts headed by head shilpkars - Vijay Mahapatra, Nurusingha Mahapatra, and Narayana Maharana, ensuring that only the most deserving artists are recognised.

DBL officials said another major highlight of this year’s edition was distribution of around 1,000 miniature Rath replicas to the children of dealers and channel partners to spread awareness on cultural heritage among the younger generation.

Dalmia Bharat is also producing a short film that captures the inspiring journeys of the honoured shilpkars, bringing forth the legacy for wider audiences, their skill and expertise, dedication, perseverance and a sense of devotion towards the service of the Lord.