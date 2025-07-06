Ganjam youth’s abduction in Mali: Admin in touch with MEA

BERHAMPUR: Twenty-eight-year-old P Venkataraman’s abduction at the hands of an Al-Qaeda-linked terror group in Mali has left the family in throes of despair and fear of the unknown.
While the administration has swung into action, keeping contact with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Leader of Opposition and Hinjilicut MLA Naveen Patnaik has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene and ensure the safe release of the abducted youth.
Venkataraman, who belongs to Samarjholo village under Hinjili police limits, was apparently abducted on July 1. He was working at the Diamond Cement Company’s plant in the West African country for the last six months after being employed by Blue Star. He was in regular contact with his family until recently.
Heavily armed terrorists affiliated with Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group, attacked the cement factory and abducted three Indian workers, including Venkataraman. The identities of the other two abductees have not yet been officially disclosed.
The 28-year-old’s family reportedly received a call from his employer informing them that Venkataraman was under police custody. However, they later learned through social media that he had in fact been kidnapped by a terrorist group.
Venkataraman’s mother, P Narasama (50), said the family last spoke with him on June 30. “We are deeply worried about my son’s fate. His phone is unreachable, and we urge the government to ensure his safe return,” she said.
On Thursday, Narasama received a call from her son’s employer claiming he was in custody, but the truth of his abduction surfaced soon after. The family lodged an FIR at Hinjilicut Police Station on Friday evening, appealing for urgent intervention.
Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra confirmed the family lodged a case. “Prima facie, the crime occurred outside our jurisdiction, but I am in touch with officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA),” he said.
On the day, Hinjili tehsildar Tapan Kumar Mohapatra visited the family in Samarjholo and briefed them on the steps being taken for Venkataraman’s rescue. Relatives and villagers have gathered at the family’s residence, offering support to the distraught mother.
The MEA has condemned the incident and assured that all diplomatic and security channels are being explored to rescue the hostages.
An MEA spokesperson stated that the Indian government is in close coordination with Malian authorities and has urged them to act swiftly to trace the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.