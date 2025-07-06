Ganjam youth’s abduction in Mali: Admin in touch with MEA

BERHAMPUR: Twenty-eight-year-old P Venkataraman’s abduction at the hands of an Al-Qaeda-linked terror group in Mali has left the family in throes of despair and fear of the unknown.

While the administration has swung into action, keeping contact with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Leader of Opposition and Hinjilicut MLA Naveen Patnaik has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene and ensure the safe release of the abducted youth.

Venkataraman, who belongs to Samarjholo village under Hinjili police limits, was apparently abducted on July 1. He was working at the Diamond Cement Company’s plant in the West African country for the last six months after being employed by Blue Star. He was in regular contact with his family until recently.

Heavily armed terrorists affiliated with Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group, attacked the cement factory and abducted three Indian workers, including Venkataraman. The identities of the other two abductees have not yet been officially disclosed.

The 28-year-old’s family reportedly received a call from his employer informing them that Venkataraman was under police custody. However, they later learned through social media that he had in fact been kidnapped by a terrorist group.