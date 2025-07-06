Pradhan lays foundation for Rs 480 crore Net Zero campus of CUO at Koraput

JEYPORE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan laid foundation stones for a slew of infrastructure projects worth Rs 480 crore at Central University of Odisha (CUO)’s Sunabeda campus in Koraput district on Saturday.

The new infrastructure projects for which foundation was laid seek to build a Net Zero Campus which is environmentally sustainable, technologically advanced, and socially inclusive.

The proposed project includes multi-storey academic blocks, 10 modern hostel buildings, a grand auditorium, a gymnasium and indoor sports complex. Besides, shopping centres, fully equipped health centre, and an international guest house will also be built.

Designed with green building standards, renewable energy systems, and climate-resilient infrastructure, the Net Zero Campus will significantly reduce the university’s carbon footprint while enhancing quality of life for students and faculty.

The Minister also inaugurated newly completed facilities of the university, including the academic building, health centre, vice-chancellor’s residence, officers’ quarters, and staff quarters worth about Rs 130 crore.

The minister witnessed MoU signing among six universities - CUO Koraput, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Berhampur, and Shri Sadashiva Campus of the Central Sanskrit University, Puri.