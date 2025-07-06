Pradhan lays foundation for Rs 480 crore Net Zero campus of CUO at Koraput

JEYPORE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan laid foundation stones for a slew of infrastructure projects worth Rs 480 crore at Central University of Odisha (CUO)’s Sunabeda campus in Koraput district on Saturday.
The new infrastructure projects for which foundation was laid seek to build a Net Zero Campus which is environmentally sustainable, technologically advanced, and socially inclusive.
The proposed project includes multi-storey academic blocks, 10 modern hostel buildings, a grand auditorium, a gymnasium and indoor sports complex. Besides, shopping centres, fully equipped health centre, and an international guest house will also be built.
Designed with green building standards, renewable energy systems, and climate-resilient infrastructure, the Net Zero Campus will significantly reduce the university’s carbon footprint while enhancing quality of life for students and faculty.
The Minister also inaugurated newly completed facilities of the university, including the academic building, health centre, vice-chancellor’s residence, officers’ quarters, and staff quarters worth about Rs 130 crore.
The minister witnessed MoU signing among six universities - CUO Koraput, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Berhampur, and Shri Sadashiva Campus of the Central Sanskrit University, Puri.
The collaboration, he said, will enable students to attend regular and technical courses across institutions. “Students and faculties can share academic activities by visiting different universities under this MoU. The Central Education ministry will provide logistical support for academic excellence under the new educational policy’s collaborative system,” the union minister said.
The Central University is planning to introduce engineering and technology courses in agriculture, bio-environmental science, IT, computer science, and AI from next year to develop technical skills among students from backward areas, he added.
Pradhan reviewed the activities of CUO and assured that the vacancies will be filled up by next year for development in educational activities.
Vice-chancellor Prof NC Panda, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Animal Resources and Fisheries Minister Goukulananda Mullik, Koraput MP Sapatagiri Ulaka, Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, Koraput MLA Raghuram Machha, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Kotpad MLA Rupu Bhatra, Nabrangpur MLA Gouri Sankar Majhi, Laxmipur MLA Pabitra Saunta, among others were present at the event.
Earlier on the day, the Union minister visited HAL Sunabeda and reviewed operations with senior officials. During his two-day visit in Koraput, he will inaugurate a new central school in Jeypore on Sunday and attend a party conference.