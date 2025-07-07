762 PM SHRI schools in Odisha soon, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

JEYPORE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said 762 new PM SHRI schools will be set up across the state soon.

Addressing a gathering at Vikram Deb University in Jeypore, Pradhan said, “Earlier, there was little interest from the previous government in implementing the PM SHRI scheme. However, with the new BJP-led government in power in Odisha, the path has been cleared for the roll-out of these schools, which will significantly benefit students.”

An estimated Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked for setting up the 762 schools which are expected to become operational soon. Pradhan said the ‘double-engine’ government is committed to the development of tribal areas in undivided Koraput district. He announced that the Central University of Odisha (CUO) will soon see infrastructure upgrades, and a new Kendriya Vidyalaya will be established in Jeypore.