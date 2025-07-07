762 PM SHRI schools in Odisha soon, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

JEYPORE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said 762 new PM SHRI schools will be set up across the state soon.
Addressing a gathering at Vikram Deb University in Jeypore, Pradhan said, “Earlier, there was little interest from the previous government in implementing the PM SHRI scheme. However, with the new BJP-led government in power in Odisha, the path has been cleared for the roll-out of these schools, which will significantly benefit students.”
An estimated Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked for setting up the 762 schools which are expected to become operational soon. Pradhan said the ‘double-engine’ government is committed to the development of tribal areas in undivided Koraput district. He announced that the Central University of Odisha (CUO) will soon see infrastructure upgrades, and a new Kendriya Vidyalaya will be established in Jeypore.
“These initiatives will enhance educational access and skills among students. Our government will introduce modern education courses rooted in science and technology, tailored to current needs. The Central University will begin offering such courses from next year,” he said. The union minister informed that the state government has granted Rs 50 crore and the Centre Rs 20 crore for development of Vikram Deb University.
Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Gokulananda Mallik, and Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi were also present.
Earlier in the day, the union minister launched a massive plantation drive at Koraput OSAP grounds and laid the foundation stone for the new Kendriya Vidyalaya building in Jeypore. The school will be built on eight acre of land at a cost of Rs 40 crore.
Later, Pradhan chaired a review meeting on the education scenario in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, and Rayagada districts with government officials and public representatives. He also inaugurated the temporary campus of the new Kendriya Vidyalaya near Jeypore boys’ high school.