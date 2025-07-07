After four years, air health services set for reboot in Odisha's Nabarangpur

BHUBANESWAR: After a gap of four years, the state government has decided to revive the Mukhya Mantri Bayu Swasthya Seva with a four-day-long health camp in Nabarangpur district from Monday.

The air health services initiative will supplement facilities available in the district headquarters hospital and provide high quality tertiary care by mobilising experts from the leading medical colleges of the state. The service is set to cover Nuapada and Malkangiri in a phased manner.

As many as 938 patients from the entire Nabarangpur district have been screened by the district health team who will be further examined by the experts in various medical specialties. On the first day of the camp, five senior residents in different super-specialties will perform the preparatory work for the different surgeries and also conduct difficult investigatory procedures like echo-cardiograph, upper GI endoscopy etc. They are Dr Biswajit Sahoo of urology department at SCB MCH, Dr Sumeet Kumar Sahu from cardiology department of SCB, Dr Lipika Panigrahi from nephrology department, Dr Rashmi Ranjan Patra of gastroenterology department and Dr Rakesh Kumar Mohanty of neurology department.

On the second day, six experts will move to Nabarangpur and conduct different surgeries, consultation in super-specialties and prescribe appropriate medicines which will be supplied free of cost. The doctors who will conduct these are Dr Sabyasachi Panda, associate professor of urology department at SCB MCH, Dr Jasobanta Behera from cardiology department, Dr Aruna Acharya, associate professor of nephrology, Dr Samir Kumar Hota, assistant professor of gastroenterology, Dr Nihar Ranjan Biswal, assistant professor of neurology and Dr Debarchana Jena, assistant professor of endocrinology.

The chief minister’s office said this initiative will make modern medical science reach people in backward areas and make super-specialised healthcare like urology, nephrology, laparoscopic surgeries, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, gastroenterology and difficult investigations like echocardiograph and endoscopy available for all.