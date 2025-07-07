CM Majhi calls upon youth to follow ideals of Mookerjee to build a prosperous Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday called upon the youth to emulate the ideals of nationalist leader and founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the parent political organisation of BJP, Syama Prasad Mookerjee to build a prosperous Odisha.
Paying rich tributes to Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary at a state-level function here, the chief minister said it was a day of resolve, inspiration and awakening. He described Mookerjee as a prominent figure among the great visionaries of the first half of the 20th century who worked tirelessly to promote Indian education, culture, tradition and nationalism.
“Politics without morality is meaningless; governance without ideals is futile and freedom without patriotism is an illusion. As we work towards building a new Odisha, Mookerjee’s principles and vision will guide us on the right path,” he said.
The chief minister emphasised that the nation’s future lies in the hands of its youth. He called upon the youth to shape the future of Odisha with their sacrifice and service. “Our youth will build a new Odisha and stronger India,” he said.
The event organised by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, along with the Information and Public Relations department was also attended by Health minister Mukesh Mahaling, chairman and trustee of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF) Anirban Ganguly and others.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister accompanied by Speaker Surama Padhy and other leaders of the BJP paid floral tributes to the statue of Mookerjee at Shyama Prasad park near Satsang Vihar here.