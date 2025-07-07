CM Majhi calls upon youth to follow ideals of Mookerjee to build a prosperous Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday called upon the youth to emulate the ideals of nationalist leader and founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the parent political organisation of BJP, Syama Prasad Mookerjee to build a prosperous Odisha.

Paying rich tributes to Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary at a state-level function here, the chief minister said it was a day of resolve, inspiration and awakening. He described Mookerjee as a prominent figure among the great visionaries of the first half of the 20th century who worked tirelessly to promote Indian education, culture, tradition and nationalism.

“Politics without morality is meaningless; governance without ideals is futile and freedom without patriotism is an illusion. As we work towards building a new Odisha, Mookerjee’s principles and vision will guide us on the right path,” he said.