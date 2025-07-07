Deluge in Odisha's Jharsuguda, road communication hit

JHARSUGUDA: Heavy rains in the last 24 hours led to widespread flooding in Jharsuguda, submerging several villages and damaging road infrastructure across the district.

Due to the incessant showers, many houses have been inundated, and roads washed away, cutting off connectivity to many areas including Salepali village and several routes in Laikera and Kolabira blocks.

The swelling Ib, Bheden and Telen rivers have inundated many riverside villages. The Seven Marla picnic spot in Parmanpur has been submerged while the rains have worsened the condition of weak bridges in Rajpur and Mundrajore. Sources said a biker was swept away while crossing one such bridge, but was rescued by locals.

Urban areas have also been severely impacted. The Puranabasti pond in Jharsuguda town breached on Sunday, flooding many houses near the old bus stand. In Brajrajnagar township, water from Ib river entered Remja and Ita Bhatta, forcing residents to relocate. Fire fighters reportedly rescued 12 people from the flooded areas of Brajrajnagar.