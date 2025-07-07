Deluge in Odisha's Jharsuguda, road communication hit

JHARSUGUDA: Heavy rains in the last 24 hours led to widespread flooding in Jharsuguda, submerging several villages and damaging road infrastructure across the district.
Due to the incessant showers, many houses have been inundated, and roads washed away, cutting off connectivity to many areas including Salepali village and several routes in Laikera and Kolabira blocks.
The swelling Ib, Bheden and Telen rivers have inundated many riverside villages. The Seven Marla picnic spot in Parmanpur has been submerged while the rains have worsened the condition of weak bridges in Rajpur and Mundrajore. Sources said a biker was swept away while crossing one such bridge, but was rescued by locals.
Urban areas have also been severely impacted. The Puranabasti pond in Jharsuguda town breached on Sunday, flooding many houses near the old bus stand. In Brajrajnagar township, water from Ib river entered Remja and Ita Bhatta, forcing residents to relocate. Fire fighters reportedly rescued 12 people from the flooded areas of Brajrajnagar.
On the day, Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy visited several rain-affected areas including Babu Chipidihi and Rengalbeda where houses suffered damages. He assured provision of food and medical care. Tripathy said he has informed the state government about the damage to roads and bridges in Laikera and Bhatlaida due to the rains.
Jharsuguda collector Aboli Sunil Naravane and chairman of Brajrajnagar municipality Gopal Sitani are overseeing the relief efforts. Naravane said residents of Remja and Ita Bhata in Brajrajnagar township were relocated to safer areas, provided with cooked meals and given medical care. Reports of house damage have surfaced, and all the revenue inspectors (RIs) have been directed to assess the losses. A team has been mobilised to asses the damage and repair roads in Laikera and Kolabira, she added.
According to the IMD, Jharsuguda district received an average rainfall of 231.7 mm in the past 24 hours. Laikera block recorded the highest at 270.4 mm, followed by Kirmira with 255.3 mm, Kolabira with 233 mm, Jharsuguda block with 213.3 mm, and Lakhanpur with 120.2 mm. Jharsuguda district usually receives 362.6 mm rainfall in the month of July.
The district authorities are closely monitoring the situation as continuous rainfall poses further risk of flooding and disruption.