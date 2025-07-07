Millers announce to stop milling till demands are met in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Rice millers registered with the state for custom-milling of paddy procured under minimum support price (MSP) have decided to suspend further milling till the government comes out with a firm commitment to meet their demands.

Presidents and secretaries of rice millers of 30 districts and functionaries of All Odisha Rice Millers’ Association (AORMA) met here on Sunday and discussed all issues pending before the government. A final call on the future course of action will be taken at the general body meeting to be held here on Monday.

The AORMA has been seeking revision of the custom-milling charges which have remained unchanged for more than two decades. The millers are now getting of Rs 20 for milling a quintal of paddy. The association has demanded that it should be enhanced to Rs 100 per quintal, general secretary Laxminarayan Deepak Ranjan Das said.