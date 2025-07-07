Odisha-based BonV Aero’s drones help Army in rescue mission during Sikkim landslide

BHUBANESWAR: An Odisha-based deep tech startup helped the Indian army in its rescue mission during the recent landslide in Lachen, Sikkim.
As part of a collaborative effort, BonV Aero deployed its ground penetrating radar (GPR) drone technology in one of the riskiest terrains in the Himalayas. Unlike traditional rescue efforts, which rely solely on manual digging, sniffer dogs and ground radar, the startup’s cutting-edge UAV platform enabled aerial scanning of the landslide zone, detecting subsurface anomalies without disturbing the fragile debris field.
The drone’s onboard GPR sensors, real-time imaging systems and AI-enhanced anomaly detection software provided near-instant data, including coordinates that enabled soldiers to trace beneath the debris.
Last month, the catastrophic monsoon-triggered landslides devastated the Lachen region, about 123 km from Gangtok, claiming the lives of three soldiers and leaving six others unaccounted for. Within 24 hours of the landslide, BonV’s innovation, the GPR Drone, was deployed in the disaster zone. It identified two key locations at depths of 0.76 mtr and 0.015 mtr readings that were later confirmed human remains, guiding recovery teams with precision, said CEO Satyabarata Satapathy.
“What differentiates our system is its ability to safely see beneath unstable land and transmit actionable data without risking more lives. With this technology, India can now approach landslide rescue and disaster response with smarter, faster and safer methods,” said chief technology officer Abinash Sahoo.