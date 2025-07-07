Odisha-based BonV Aero’s drones help Army in rescue mission during Sikkim landslide

BHUBANESWAR: An Odisha-based deep tech startup helped the Indian army in its rescue mission during the recent landslide in Lachen, Sikkim.

As part of a collaborative effort, BonV Aero deployed its ground penetrating radar (GPR) drone technology in one of the riskiest terrains in the Himalayas. Unlike traditional rescue efforts, which rely solely on manual digging, sniffer dogs and ground radar, the startup’s cutting-edge UAV platform enabled aerial scanning of the landslide zone, detecting subsurface anomalies without disturbing the fragile debris field.

The drone’s onboard GPR sensors, real-time imaging systems and AI-enhanced anomaly detection software provided near-instant data, including coordinates that enabled soldiers to trace beneath the debris.