Odisha: Lock SIMs and stay safe from fraud, Crime Branch tells people

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the rising cases of mobile phone thefts and consequent monetary frauds, the state Crime Branch (CB) has urged citizens to lock their SIM cards through the settings in their devices to prevent unauthorised access to the phone numbers and bank accounts linked with them.

The CB said users can lock their SIM cards by clicking on their phone’s security settings, finding the SIM card lock option and enabling it. The users will then be prompted to enter a default PIN or create a new PIN, which adds a layer of security, especially if the mobile phone is lost or stolen.

The agency pointed out that there has been a rise in incidents where miscreants, after stealing the mobile phones, are using the SIM cards to activate the UPI accounts of the victims and transfer money. “If a SIM card is linked to bank accounts or other sensitive services that rely on SMS verification, locking it can prevent unauthorised access to your phone number,” it said.