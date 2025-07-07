Odisha: State Selection Board to release BEd, MEd exam answer keys

BHUBANESWAR: AMIDST allegations of discrepancies in entrance examination scores of BEd, MEd and BHEd courses for 2025-26 session, the State Selection Board (SSB) on Thursday announced that it will publish the provisional answer keys of all applicants.

Following the allegations, the admissions to two-year BEd (Arts/Science), BHEd and MEd courses under SAMS was suspended last week by the DHE. The SSB was directed by the department to constitute subject-wise expert committees to verify the answer keys. On Thursday, the SSB stated that it has decided to publish the provisional answers keys for all the candidates who have appeared for the entrance examinations for the three courses to address the concerns of applicants. The initiative will allow candidates to verify their responses and raise objections if any, it said.

The answer keys will be provided on SSB’s official portal - https://ssbodisha.ac.in on July 7. Candidates can raise objections on the portal, but will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of `200 for each question challenged, between July 8-10.