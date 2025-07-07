Two members of family in Odisha killed by wall collapse amid heavy rains

NUAPADA/SAMBALPUR: Two women were killed and an eight-year-old child suffered serious injuries after a wall collapsed due to heavy rains at an under-construction poultry farm in Komna block of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Balmati Sabar (35) and Rupe Sabar (61). The injured minor is Ridhi Sabar. The mishap took place at around 11 am in Patakarapali village within Lakhana police limits.

Sources said one Dibakar Sabar is constructing a poultry farm with financial assistance from the government in Patakarapali village. On the day, he along with his wife Balmati, daughter Ridhi and relative Rupe visited the farm to take stock of the progress of construction work.

While the family was inspecting the partially-built structure, a wall suddenly gave way due to heavy rains crushing Balmati and Rupe under it. Both the women died on the spot. Ridhi sustained serious injuries and was rescued with the help of locals. She was later rushed to the nearby hospital.

Preliminary reports suggested that continuous rainfall weakened the construction of the structure, leading to the fatal wall collapse. Lakhana police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Hirakud dam authorities released the season’s first floodwater on the day. As of 6 pm on Sunday, water was being released through 20 sluice gates including 13 gates on the left spillway and seven on the right spillway of the dam.